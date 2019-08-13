Could This Be A Good Season For Torino? | Paddy Agnew

For years the side has been down in the doldrums but could this be a drastically different year of success?

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Could This Be A Good Season For Torino?

Could this be a season when Torino earn themselves some deserved sunshine, in the wake of a lifetime spent in the heavy shadows cast by their richer, more powerful city cousins, namely Old Lady Juventus?

Called into the Europa League at the last moment, following UEFA’s disqualification of AC Milan for Financial Fair Play reasons, Torino may yet meet Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final play-off round of qualifying next week.

Italian clubs rarely shine in European competition at this pre-season time of year. September, let alone August, comes too early for them.

Thus, it has been refreshing to note the vim and vigour with which Torino have thus far disposed of their (admittedly moderate) Europa League opposition. In their initial tie, Torino saw off Hungarian side Debrecen 7-1 on aggregate, whilst in their third qualifying round, they are currently 5-0 up on Bielarus side, FC Shakhtyor, ahead of the return leg in Minsk on Thursday.

If, as seems probable, Torino finish off the job in Minsk, then their next opponents will almost certainly be Premier League side, Wolves, currently 4-0 up against Armenian side Pyunik, ahead of their home return leg, also on Thursday. It is 39 years since Wolves last played in European competition but even if Torino’s absence has not been so lengthy, this is still a vitally important competition for them too.

To qualify for the autumn group stages of the Europa League would represent not only some welcome coffers at the box-office but also a psychological boost for a club whose fans spend a lot of time looking on at their city cousins’ Champions League progress, not without a little envy.

The thing about Torino, of course, is that as anyone even vaguely familiar with football history knows, la “Grande Torino” was once the powerhouse of Italian soccer. That glorious past, admittedly, came 70 years ago at a time when Torino won five consecutive Serie A league titles between 1943 and 1949.

That Torino side was so all dominant that in May 1947, the then Italian national coach, the legendary Vittorio Pozzo, picked 10 Torino players for a 3-2 friendly win in Turin against Hungary. The only non-Torino player was the Juventus goalkeeper of the day, Sentimenti IV.

The Torino dream team however was cruelly cut down in its prime in May 1949 in a horrendous plane crash, whilst returning to Turin after playing a testimonial match for a Benfica player in Lisbon. 31 people, including players, club officials, journalists and crew lost their lives when the plane crashed head on into the Basilica, perhaps due to a faulty altimeter in the cockpit.