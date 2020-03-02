Grandstand Finish Causes Logistical Issues In Argentina | Tim Vickery

Boca and River could end up on the same number of points which causes logistical problems.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Grandstand Finish Causes Logistical Issues In Argentina

The grandstand finish to the Argentine season was nearly stillborn. Last Friday at half time in their penultimate game Boca Juniors were away to Colon and lucky to be on level terms. River Plate’s three point lead looked as it might become unassailable.

But in the second half Boca turned on the style and won 4-0. Twenty four hours later, River were nervy at home to Defensa y Justica. They went a goal down. In November they managed to throw away a Copa Libertadores final that had seemed to be in the bag. It may have left a trauma. A second half penalty brought them a draw – and means that they go into next weekend’s final round a single point ahead of their eternal rivals.

River travel north to take on Atletico Tucuman, a team who have gone nine games without a win. A River Plate victory will make sure of the title. Any other result gives Boca the chance to overtake them. And to add drama to the occasion, Boca are at home to Gimnasia, battling hard against relegation under the command of the great Boca idol, Diego Armando Maradona.

There is only one way that the adrenalin count could possible get higher. If River lose and Boca draw then the twin giants will end the season level on points. Goal difference is not a factor. The rules call for an extra game on a neutral ground to decide the destiny of the title.

Fitting the big game in would be the problem. The rules state the match should take place within 72 hours. This cannot happen. In that timeframe both clubs will be in action in the Copa Libertadores. The group phase kicks off this week. On Tuesday Boca are in action in Venezuela against Caracas – without Carlos Tevez and Eduardo Salvio, who have been rested for the last round of the domestic season. A day later River are in Ecuador against Liga of Quito, where the temptation to rest players may well clash with the need to pick up points; a couple of suspensions mean that River will be playing their home group matches behind closed doors, and theirs is the only group to contain three former champions.

This leads on to a wider issue – the problems of Argentina’s calendar.

First, there is the awkward question of the number of teams included in the first division. The top flight was inflated to 30 teams, and is in the course of being reduced. The current number is 24.