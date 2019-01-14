Both Inter And AC Milan At Mercy Of Argentine Forwards | Paddy Agnew

What is true is that the current Higuain seems some way removed from the player who, for the last five years, has been one of the best strikers in world football. Former AC Milan, Real Madrid and England coach, Fabio Capello, argues that Higuain’s Milan experience has been ruined by his failure to score against Juventus from the penalty spot in a Serie A clash last November at the San Siro.

With the score on 1-0 for Juventus, Higuain missed a 41st minute penalty which would have sent the two teams in at half time on 1-1. As it was, Juventus wrapped it up with a second late goal to win 2-0. Obviously, Higuain would dearly have liked to score against Juventus, both for his own “new” club but also to restore his professional pride after being painfully rejected by the Turin club. Speaking on RAI’s Radio Anch’Io programme on Monday, Capello said:

“He hasn’t got beyond that missed penalty against Juventus. Since that day, he has not been himself. I hope for Milan’s sake that he gets back to his best form again and is once again the player we all know well…His sort of tactical intelligence and his ability to strike at the key moment are talents you never lose, rather they get better.”

For Higuain’s compatriot, Mauro Icardi, a current loss of form is definitely not the problem. Nine goals in Serie A this season, not to mention a third minute penalty goal against Benevento in a 6-2 Cup win on Sunday night, are ample evidence that Icardi is, if anything, playing better than ever.

Inter clearly do not want to lose him. However, they find themselves having to confront that ugly thought as they attempt to sign a new contract with him. Currently on an after-tax €5.3 million euro salary, Icardi has reportedly asked for a significant pay rise, perhaps as much as €9 million.

The contract re-negotiation has not proved straightforward, largely because both Icardi and his agent, wife Wanda Nara, have made it clear via the media that they are looking for a rise. Speaking to Spanish daily AS last week, Ms. Nara said:

“We are a long way from agreeing a new contract…We haven’t yet received a satisfactory offer from Inter…Then, there are a lot of big clubs which would like to sign Mauro…”

Inter, who probably have not much appreciated the public nature of this negotiation, seemed to betray a certain irritation by fining their captain €100,000 euro when he returned to Milan a day late after the post-Christmas break.

In the end, this is probably more like a lover’s tiff which will end with Inter holding on to their man, admittedly at a certain price. As for Higuain, his future in the city of Milan suddenly looks a lot less secure.

