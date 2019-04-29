Reportedly in talks with two Brazilian clubs, Jorge Jesus would be wise to wait in terms of future employment.

Jorge Jesus Would Be Wise To Wait | Tim Vickery

The owner of one of the most famous manes of hair in the world game has been considering a bold move. Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has reportedly been in talks with a couple of Brazilian clubs – Vasco da Gama and Atletico Mineiro – with a view to bringing his big hair across the Atlantic. It appears, though, that the trail has gone cold. According to Portuguese sources, Jesus was advised to break off the negotiations by his agent.

This is almost certainly sound advice. It would be hard enough for a foreign coach to get settled in even with the benefit of pre-season. To do so now, with the Brazilian Championship just getting under way, is asking for trouble.

True, there is a pause for the Copa America in June and July. This would be a godsend for Jesus, if he were to change his mind. At last there would be time for the new coach to get to know his own players, the opposition and the terrain of battle. There would be time for him to introduce his own training methods. Assuming, of course, that he were to last that long.

There are nine rounds to be squeezed in before the Copa kicks off on June 14th. Coaches will lose their jobs before them – four of them have fallen in the last two weeks. The short term pressure to obtain results is intense. And many in Brazilian football – including (and perhaps especially) the local coaches would be keen for someone like Jorge Jesus to fail. It would bolster their complacent faith in their own abilities.

The Brazilian Championship kicked off at the weekend, with the result of the round achieved by the team coached by a foreigner. Jorge Sampaoli’s Santos won a splendid 2-1 victory away to Gremio. The former Chile and Sevilla boss may have got things badly wrong last year with his native Argentina. But he remains a fascinating coach, and his commitment to attack, to taking the initiative in the game, makes him an extremely welcome addition to the local league.

Jorge Jesus, in the right circumstances, would also have plenty to offer. He took Benfica three league titles and two Europa League finals. He is steeped in experience in the league which in recent times has been in the vanguard of training ground innovation.