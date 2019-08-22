Maddison And Mount Are Ones To Watch | Brian Glanville

Brian Glanville discusses the two young English players in this piece.

Brian Glanville: Maddison And Mount Are Ones To Watch

Twenty-two-year-old James Maddison may not score many goals from his midfield role in the Leicester City attack – just seven in 36 appearances last season in the League – but his recent vivid display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – even if he missed an excellent late chance – confirmed that he will be a candidate for a place in the England squad if not the actual team.

Chelsea could do very little with him when he came so vigorously on song in the second half. Once he gets into his stride he shows such drive that it is very difficult to resist him. Coventry born, he joined Leicester from Norwich. Once he got into his stride, Chelsea were doomed.

Chelsea are suffering under a transfer ban but at least they can find some consolation in the return of that attacking midfielder Mason Mount who last season on loan made no fewer than 35 appearances for Derby County even if they brought him only eight goals. Mount on the left of midfield was Chelsea’s best player against Leicester and he scored his team’s goal in most enterprising fashion. With all the fine effrontery of youth, he whipped the ball away from Wilfred Ndidi and went flying on to shoot into the corner with his right foot.

He should arguably have had a second from a cross by Cesar Azpiliqueta but headed straight at the visiting keeper, Kasper Schmeichel. Mount shows high promise and when another highly promising youngster in the shape of Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit to join him in attack, the club may well be able to overcome the transfer ban.