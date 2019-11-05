Their campaign started with a win against Guam.

Maldives World Cup Campaign Starts Well Despite Obstacles | Steve Menary

For a team missing a third of their starting XI and reliant on players from a disrupted domestic league that has barely begun, Maldives’ coach Petar Segrt is pretty content with the start of World Cup qualifying.

His side won the first of their eight matches as of a 27th minute goal from Ibrahim Hussain Mahudhee of TC Sports secured a 1-0 away win in Guam, which is 8,000-km away from the Maldives.

Segrt’s side arrived missing five players. Goalkeeper Hussain Shareef and midfielder Hussain Nihan could not get visas and two other players did not travel due to personal reasons.

The biggest loss, which put the matches in context, was the absence of promising midfielder Ibrahim Waheed, who lost five members of his family in a tragic water sports accident on the eve of departure.

“We won that game for Ibrahim, but we lost a lot of energy on that trip,” says Segrt, whose jet-lagged side returned home to face the might of China and 2006 World Cup winning coach Marcello Lippi.

The Croatian-born German says: “We would have liked to make a point but we need to be realistic. They have one of the best coaches in the world but after 30 minutes he was a little surprised as the game was still 0-0.”

China needed two second-half penalties and a 90th minute goal from naturalized Brazilian Elkeson to secure a win against a dogged Maldives in a game played in front of large travelling support.

“We are very satisfied,” says Segrt. “For players from a small country who have not trained for six months it was a big success.”

The lack of match action is a sore point for Segrt, who arrived in the Maldives last year with his assistant, former international defender Gela Shekiladze.

The duo immediately surpassed all expectations by winning the South Asian Cup for the second time with a 2-1 win over regional giants India, only for football on the Maldives to grind to a halt.

Segrt says: “After the win last year football was on a very good way. In the country there was unbelievable euphoria about football but then the liga stopped because there was some money problems.”

Apart from Maziya Sports and Recreation, the other clubs in the Dhiveni Premier League also wanted to start in June to aid their chance in AFC competitions.

The delay was perhaps no surprise in an island state, where the football was dogged by such political infighting a few years ago that FIFA sent a normalisation committee to run the game in 2014.