Might The Copa Libertadores Expand Northwards? | Tim Vickery

Travel and politics are the two problems standing in the way according to Tim Vickery.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Might The Copa Libertadores Expand Northwards?

Talks have taken place around the idea of including teams from the USA and Mexico in South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. There is a precedent here; Mexican clubs were invited participants in the Libertadores from 1998 to 2016, and only pulled out because the length of the competition was extended, and could no longer be conciliated with the country’s domestic calendar. And, more than a decade ago, there was brief US involvement in the Copa Sudamericana, the Europa League equivalent. Indeed, at that time the idea was floated of staging a genuine Pan-American Cup, straddling both north and south.

More than 10 years down the line, there is no surprise that this proposal is back on the table. With the MLS now much more consolidated, the synergies are obvious. Football in the US has a momentum behind it, but lacks tradition and credibility on a global scale. The South American club game has tradition and credibility to burn, but lacks positive momentum and has become a glorified export industry. Both sides have something to gain from cross-border co-operation.

The talks are at an early stage, and there are two reasons to suppose they will run into problems.