Nolberto Solano Arrested For Breaking Lockdown Rules | Tim Vickery

Solano could lose his job with Peru because of off the field issues.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Nolberto Solano Arrested For Breaking Lockdown Rules

Nolberto Solano could soon be out of a job. The former Premier League star is on the coaching staff of the Peru national team, were he assists the Argentine Ricardo Gareca. He was recently in sole charge of the team in last year’s Pan-American Games, and at the start of this year in the South American Under-23 Championships. Neither competition went well for Peru. But it is events off the field that are jeopardizing his employment.

A few days ago Solano was briefly arrested after failing to follow Lima’s corona virus lockdown guidelines. He accepts that he was in the wrong, and being sacked would seem somewhat harsh. Sections of the local media, though, are adamant that the axe is about to fall.

There is speculation that his position might be offered to former team-mate of Solano, ex national team captain and centre back Juan Reynoso.

‘Big Head’ (as he is known) Reynoso was a teenage defender with Alianza Lima who picked up an injury and did not travel to the game away to Deportivo Pucallpa in December 1987. That muscular problem saved his life. The team suffered an air disaster, with the loss of all of the players and the entire coaching staff, including former national team boss Marcos Calderon.

The practical consequence was that Reynoso was forced to grow up quickly. He had already been identified as a huge hope for the future – earlier that year, at the age of 17, he had already played for Peru in the Copa America. So now he instantly became one of the senior pros. He grew into a fine centre back and a powerful leader, who won 84 caps until his international career was prematurely cut short at the start of 2000.

Reynoso captained the side – with Solano as a key member – who only failed to reach France 98 on goal difference. But for the next qualification campaign in came Colombian coach Francisco Maturana, who decided to drop him – a move he later realized was a mistake. Not only was he depriving the team of its best defender. He was also throwing away the leader. It showed in the results. Away from home, especially, Peru became a soft touch.