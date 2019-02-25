Featured in our March issue, Nick Bidwell writes a profile on the young American star Christian Pulisic.

Player Profile: Christian Pulisic

The soccer-crazy kid from Hershey in Pennsylvania had been tipped for the top right from the very start. Taking advantage of his father’s coaching connections, he spent a week training at Barcelona’s iconic La Masia academy as a 10-year-old and by his early teens he was an object of desire for a host of leading European sides, invited for trials by the likes of Chelsea, Porto, Villarreal, PSV and Borussia Dortmund – whose youth programme he would eventually plump for in the summer of 2014.

Prior to signing for Die Schwarzgelben, Christian Pulisic was a star turn with the Pennsylvania Classics and the United States’ under-17 side, but initially it was international team-mate Haji Wright who attracted the attention of the Ruhr club.

In January 2014 the Germans sent a scout to watch striker Wright in action at the Aegean Cup youth tournament in Turkey, but it was the young midfielder who caught the eye. His speed, touch, athleticism and awareness convinced Dortmund to make transatlantic contact and Pulisic was quickly invited back to Europe for a trial.

As is usual in such circumstances, Dortmund rolled out the red carpet and the youngster was afforded the warmest of welcomes from the club’s general manager Michael Zorc and youth-sector chiefs Lars Ricken and Eddy Boekamp.

After a tour of the club’s sumptuous training facilities and repeated references to the importance of youth at the Westfalenstadion, the charm offensive worked a treat. “I kind of knew it was the right place for me,” recalls Pulisic. “They really liked me. I pretty much knew that this was what I wanted.”

It has since emerged that Dortmund’s regional arch-rivals Schalke were also in the hunt to sign the boy wonder and the Gelsenkirchener reportedly held talks with his agent. By way of consolation, they would two years later seal a deal for Haji Wright, who made his first-team debut in the Bundesliga in November last year.

Although he was accompanied by his father during his first two years in Germany, Pulisic naturally experienced a few teething problems in his new surroundings. A mere 15 years old, he found himself 3,800 miles from home, spoke not a word of German and had to settle in at a local school.

“It was not easy for him,” according to Dortmund youth-team coach Hannes Wolf. “He was pushed to the extreme.”

A particularly frustrating aspect of his first few months in Dortmund was a decree that prevented him from playing in competitive games as he waited for his application for European citizenship to go through. With his grandfather, Mate, hailing from Croatia, he was eligible for the same passport rights and by 2015 the administrative hurdles were finally cleared and he could at last turn out for Dortmund’s under-17s.

Free to finally play, he wasted no time in making a name for himself with the Black-and-Yellows, either scoring or providing an assist in each of his first four starts for the under-17s and featuring prominently as they won the 2015 national title. Usually lining up as a number 10, he formed an exceptional deep-lying attacking trident with future German under-21 international Felix Passlack, who is currently on loan at Norwich City in England, and Jacob Bruun Larsen, a Dane who scored his first goal for Dortmund’s senior side in September.

Dortmund’s ethos of “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough” speaks volumes for the ability of Pulisic, who at 16 began training with the first team. Beneath the surface he might have been awestruck but he managed to keep his emotions in check and came through the audition unscathed.

The teen’s emergence coincided with Jurgen Klopp’s last few months in charge of Dortmund and in February 2015 the coach told Kicker magazine: “[Pulisic] absolutely can play. In intensive drills in tight spaces, he didn’t let himself down. It’s a real sign of quality.”

There was simply no stopping Pulisic and after an explosive four-month stint with the Dortmund under-19s in the autumn of 2015 he was included in the first-team squad for a winter-break trip to Dubai. On the resumption of the Bundesliga, he made his top-flight debut aged 17 years and 133 days and became the eighth youngest player in the competition’s history. A couple of weeks later, Thomas Tuchel – Klopp’s successor – handed him his first taste of continental action.

In late February 2016 he made his first start, lining up on the left wing against Bayer Leverkusen, and two months on a goal against Hamburg at the Westfalenstadion made him the fourth youngest Bundesliga marksman at 17 years and 212 days.

Confident, though never lapsing into brazen cockiness, Pulisic continues to unfurl the coming-of-age achievements: his Champions League opening night in September 2016 versus Legia Warsaw; his first goal in that competition in a round-of-16 defeat of Benfica; a 2017 German Cup winners’ medal.

“We’re no longer at the point of being surprised by Christian’s performances,” said Tuchel at the time. “He’s justified our trust in him. He’s a player who never gives up. He’s critical of himself and always maintains his intensity.

“He’s composed, he’s reliable. He plays to his potential under pressure.”