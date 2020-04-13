The Pressure Of Being A South American Goalkeeper | Tim Vickery

There is arguably no more pressurised job in football.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: The Pressure Of Being A South American Goalkeeper

Veteran Ecuadorian defensive midfielder Segundo Castillo is winding down his career at home with Guayaquil City after almost 90 games for his country and spells in Serbia and England. Around a decade ago he had a season with Everton and the next one with Wolves. He did not play many games, but he stayed long enough to form an impression, which he recently shared with the Ecuadorian press.

“Football in England is passionate in its intensity,” he said, “but in a cultural aspect, after the game, it’s different. Losing doesn’t mean that you’re mediocre. The fans wait outside and ask for autographs, and nothing bad happens. Here in Ecuador it’s different; lose and you can’t go out because maybe people want to get you.”

This, admirable, trait of the English game most certainly applies to the reaction to the death at the weekend of Peter Bonetti. He has been remembered not only as a fine person, but also as ‘the cat,’ the athletic, dynamic long term and successful goalkeeper of Chelsea.

If he were South American, he would surely have found it harder to get over that World Cup quarter final in 1970, when Bonetti stood in for an unwell Gordon Banks and, on the biggest stage of his life, had a bad game in England’s 3-2 defeat.

The Brazilian reaction would surely have been more cruel. Barbosa, for example, was never allowed to live down Brazil’s defeat on home ground in the final game of the 1950 World Cup.

For the vital goal he was beaten at his near post by a shot from Uruguayan right winger Alcides Ghiggia. For the previous goal Ghiggia had pulled back for a finish from centre forward Juan Schiaffino. Barbosa was expecting the same move, but Ghiggia surprised him. It is probably a case of more merit of the scorer than mistake by the goalkeeper.

But poor Barbosa was never forgiven. He even ceremoniously burned the goalposts of the Maracana stadium. He was considered a jinx, and was not allowed to meet Brazil’s then- keeper before a vital World Cup qualifier in 1993 – 43 years later!

He died in 2000, with all the headlines focusing on a single afternoon half a century earlier.