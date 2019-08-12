Tite Has Squad Selection Headaches Despite Success | Tim Vickery

Despite winning the Copa America, Tite has several headaches to sort before naming his Brazil squad.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Tite Has Squad Selection Headaches Despite Success

Brazil’s short term mission is accomplished. They won the recent Copa America.

No other result would have been acceptable. Brazil were at home, with a 100% record as Copa hosts. But they also had a poor recent tournament record, and badly needed a win to get the fans back onside. Plenty of new players have been introduced; 12 have made their debuts since last year’s World Cup. But the short term focus also meant that there were places in the squad for a number of veterans, some of whom will begin to be discarded.

The road towards the next World Cup opens up this Friday, when coach Tite announces his squad for next month’s friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

This is a particularly difficult call up. The squad that won the Copa America are clearly in need of a rest. Almost all of them are based in Europe, their exertions over the summer mean that they turned up late for pre-season training, and it would be hard on them to have to cross the Atlantic for these friendlies in Miami and Los Angeles.

Tite, then, might be tempted to include more home –based players. But here he runs into the problem of the Brazilian calendar. The games come thick and fast, and these FIFA dates clash with the two legged final of the domestic cup. The last four – Gremio, Athletico Paranaense, Internacional and Cruzeiro – are big hitters who might be expected to supply some players to the squad. But the coach will come under considerable pressure to leave these clubs alone.

Deciding on the composition of this next squad, then, will not be easy. Looking long term, though, these are some of the areas that Tite will have to address.

Goalkeeper is certainly not a problem position. If Alisson is injured the coach can count on Ederson. Marquinhos would seem booked in at centre back, but he could soon have a new partner. Both Thiago Silva and Miranda, are now at the veteran stage, and may be phased out in favour of recent Real Madrid signing Eder Militao.

Surprisingly, full back has become a headache. Daniel Alves remains in fine form. But at 36 he cannot go on for ever, and there is no top class replacement on the horizon. On the other flank the expectation is that Renan Lodi might replace Filipe Luis, just as he has done with Atletico Madrid.