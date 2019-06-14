The actions of England fans in Porto reveal a ban is the only way to go.

Travelling England Fans Should Be Banned | Brian Glanville

England’s hooligan element, as one might call them, were sadly in evidence in Lisbon last week, destructive and irresponsible as ever. There is no hope of rationally appealing to them. Irrational is as irrational does. But why should they be inflicted on any foreign city?

There has been some odd talk about withdrawing the England team from foreign matches but surely the far more sensible remedy, however extreme, is to place a ban on travelling fans, unfair though it would inevitably be on the decently behaved minority.

As for the England team itself, it was seriously brought down to earth when, slightly below strength, thanks to the arguably excessive caution of Southgate – exemplified by the opposition – of omitting key Liverpool players from the initial game, it looks competent rather than exceptional.

There were serious defensive lapses in the loss against Holland, who also looked a good deal more creative and effective in midfield. A team with no equivalent to Portugal’s irrepressibly gifted Ronaldo in attack.

Southgate’s choices didn’t wholly make sense. Where he was richly rewarded when it came to the second game was the exuberant and adventurous display as an attacking right-back of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made a manifest difference not only in defence but in attack when he was brought in.