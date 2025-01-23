In this issue…

Welcome to the first World Soccer of 2025.

This issue is focused on the future, with our global network of football experts picking 50 of the best young talents on the planet. Remember the names – you’ll be hearing them again. Indeed, many of them may well be in action at the 2034 World Cup, which recently had Saudi Arabia confirmed as its host by FIFA. We sent Samindra Kunti to Riyadh for the announcement. As well as looking forwards, there’s also space to wrap up a number of the domestic league campaigns that concluded at the end of 2024.

Jamie Evans, managing editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

4 In pictures

10 Henry Winter The Voice of football

12 Keir Radnedge The Insider

14 Jonathan Wilson Technically Speaking

18 Obituaries

20 Moves you might have missed

21 The month in numbers

22 ESM XI

EYEWITNESS

24 Saudi Arabia 2034 World Cup

28 France Red Star Paris

32 Denmark Midtjylland

FEATURES

37 Football’s 50 Wonderkids

50 Spotlight on Jordan

54 Spotlight on Kwasi Poku

60 Eye on MCOs Scotland

FACE TO FACE

58 Morena Ramoreboli

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

64 Euro 2025 draw & play-offs round-up

65 European leagues mid-season review

SEASON REVIEWS

70 Brazil

72 Argentina

74 South American round-up

76 United States

78 Mexico

80 Japan

WORLD SERVICE

68 Saudi Arabia FIFA Intercontinental Cup review

82 Kuwait Arabian Gulf Cup review

84 Southeast Asia ASEAN 2024 Championship review

86 CONCACAF Champions Cup preview

88 Africa CHAN 2024 preview

90 South America Under-20 Championship preview

92 Dominican Republic Cibao lead the rise

93 Sweeper Tales from the 211