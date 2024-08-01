From the editor

At the end of a major tournament, it’s always tempting to wonder what might have been, how history might have been written. But for a few twists of fate – a goal-line clearance, a dodgy penalty call, a lucky deflection, a shot inches in another direction – maybe this month’s front cover would have Harry Kane on it, or Kylian Mbappe, or Virgil van Dijk or Toni Kroos, rather than Lamine Yamal. Maybe we’d be reflecting on England’s depth and resourcefulness, France’s dogged knowhow, the Netherlands’ next generation or Germany’s re-emergence as a serious force at the top table. Littered around the digital trash bins of Europe’s finest football writers are all these articles and others, superseded by the stories of Yamal, Nico Williams, Rodri and Spain. And rightfully so – they were the outstanding team of Euro 2024.

Whether the same could be said of Argentina in this year’s Copa America is less clear, though it cannot be denied that head coach Lionel Scaloni has created a hugely impressive winning machine. By triumphing in this year’s tournament in the United States, they were not only crowned kings of North and South American football, but also won their third consecutive major tournament matching the great Spanish side of 2008-12.

Still, the spotlight at this latest Copa was shining off the pitch just as much as it was on it, with the US preparing to co-host the World Cup in two years’ time. If this was the dress rehearsal for 2026, then there is plenty of work left to do before the main event kicks off as our US correspondent, James Nalton, discovered.

In amongst our coverage of those competitions, plus a few others that took place over the summer, we’ve found room for the biggest moves of the transfer window so far. The signing that we’re most excited to announce, however, is that of Henry Winter, who writes his first monthly column for World Soccer in this issue. Henry is one of the absolute heavyweights of football writing, and we’re delighted to have him on board.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

10 From the Editor

11 The month in numbers

12 Henry Winter The voice of football

15 Jim Holden From Elland Road to Stateside

16 Keir Radnedge Euro 2024: Hosts deliver

18 Jonathan Wilson The cult of the individuals

19 Obituaries

20 People on the move Biggest summer transfers

EURO 2024: REVIEW

14 Goals we’d like to see again

22 Tournament overview

26 A to Z

28 Players of the Tournament

30 Team-by-team analysis

90 Squads

EURO 2024: THE COMPLETE RECORD

36 Final

37 Semi-finals

38 Quarter-finals

40 Round of 16

44 Group A

46 Group B

48 Group C

50 Group D

52 Group E

54 Group F

COPA AMERICA 2024: REVIEW

58 Tournament overview

59 Goals we’d like to see again

61 Players of the Tournament

62 Team-by-team analysis

64 EyeWitness on the hosts

94 Squads

OTHER FEATURES

68 EyeWitness Antigua & Barbuda

72 Special Report Al football scouting

99 My Biggest Game Darijo Srna

WORLD SERVICE

78 Vanuatu & Fiji OFC Nations Cup review

80 Colombia Apertura review

82 South Asia SAFF Club Championship

84 USA & Canada Leagues Cup preview

86 Nepal Operation rebuild