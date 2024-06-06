Out now: World Soccer June 2024

From the editor

Football barely gives us a moment to catch a breath at the best of times, and the upcoming months will be no different as the European Championship kicks off in Germany while the United States plays host to the Copa America.

Both tournaments are sure to be packed with intrigue and drama. After last month’s Euro 2024 Special (which you can still buy), in this issue we’ve taken a closer look at the players that could light up the tournament, previewed the 2024 Copa America as the ten footballing nations of South America head north in what will serve as a valuable dress rehearsal for next year’s Club World Cup and the main event in 2026, and picked the brains of our network of experts to get their predictions for both tournaments.