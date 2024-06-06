Out now: World Soccer June 2024

The latest issue of World Soccer is now available to buy online and in shops
From the editor
Football barely gives us a moment to catch a breath at the best of times, and the upcoming months will be no different as the European Championship kicks off in Germany while the United States plays host to the Copa America.
Both tournaments are sure to be packed with intrigue and drama. After last month’s Euro 2024 Special (which you can still buy), in this issue we’ve taken a closer look at the players that could light up the tournament, previewed the 2024 Copa America as the ten footballing nations of South America head north in what will serve as a valuable dress rehearsal for next year’s Club World Cup and the main event in 2026, and picked the brains of our network of experts to get their predictions for both tournaments.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
14 Jim Holden Coaching, culture and Coverciano
16 Euro 2024 squad watch
18 Keir Radnedge 74th FIFA Congress
20 Jonathan Wilson The ever-evolving Guardiola
21 Reports We Couldn’t Make Up
22 Obituaries
23 Ins & Outs
24 ESM XI
FEATURES
26 EyeWitness Aruba
30 Turn back the clock Wayne’s World: Rooney’s Euro 2004 breakout tournament
36 Euro 2024 50 stars to watch
48 Euro 2024 predictions
60 Special Tribute Cesar Luis Menotti
COPA AMERICA
50 Tournament preview
52 6 of the Best Stars to watch at the finals
54 Group guide
58 Tournament predictions
INTERVIEWS
64 FaceToFace Lewis Morgan
68 FaceToFace Ronwen Williams
99 My Biggest Game Harry Kane
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
70 2027 World Cup hosts
71 European domestic season round-up
WORLD SERVICE
76 Africa CAF Champions League review
78 Asia AFC Champions League review
80 Oceania OFC Champions League review
82 Argentina Copa de la Liga review
84 India Super League Review
86 Qatar Under-23 Asian Cup review
88 CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers
90 Vanuatu & Fiji 2024 OFC Nations Cup preview
92 Nauru Football’s final frontier