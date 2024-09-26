Out now: World Soccer October 2024

In this issue…

In a footballing landscape resistant to change, the introduction of a new UEFA Champions League format has inevitably invited scepticism, yet it is worth giving the new format a chance. After all UEFA’s last major tweak to the club game was the introduction of the Conference League – which, like the Europa League, has also undergone a makeover this year – and that competition has already given plenty of sides a rare moment in the spotlight and this year will be no different.

In this issue, we’ve taken a look at three teams that will make history for their leagues when they take part in the Conference League, taken a look at the runners and riders in the Europa League, and profiled all 36 Champions League teams – plus plenty more.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

