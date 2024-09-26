Out now: World Soccer October 2024

In this issue…
In a footballing landscape resistant to change, the introduction of a new UEFA Champions League format has inevitably invited scepticism, yet it is worth giving the new format a chance. After all UEFA’s last major tweak to the club game was the introduction of the Conference League – which, like the Europa League, has also undergone a makeover this year – and that competition has already given plenty of sides a rare moment in the spotlight and this year will be no different.
In this issue, we’ve taken a look at three teams that will make history for their leagues when they take part in the Conference League, taken a look at the runners and riders in the Europa League, and profiled all 36 Champions League teams – plus plenty more.
Jamie Evans, Managing Editor
Contents
THE WORLD THIS MONTH
12 Henry Winter The voice of football
14 Keir Radnedge Ballon d’Or
16 Jonathan Wilson Madrid’s Mbappe muddle
17 On The Radar South American Apertura newcomers
18 Biggest Summer Transfers
19 The Month In Numbers
20 Obituaries Sol Bamba & Ron Yeats
HEADLINERS
22 FC Noah The Armenian club’s rapid rise
23 Larne & The New SaintsConference League debutants
24 Saud Abdulhamid Saudi Arabian international in Italy
25 Jamal Lewis Left-back’s unlikely transfer
25 Luis Suarez Uruguayan hero’s reitrement
EYEWITNESS
26 Greece Athens Kallithea
30 Sweden Sven Goran Eriksson Tribute
2024-25 UEFA COMPETITIONS
34 Champions League preview Features, team profiles & fixtures
56 Europa League Tournament preview
58 Conference League Tournament preview
SPOTLIGHT
60 Angel Gomes England’s diminutive debutant
72 York United The Canadian Premier League’s most ambitious club
76 League Focus Colombia
INTERVIEWS
64 Face To Face Harry Kane
68 Face To Face Ashley Westwood
98 My Biggest Game Martijn Reuser
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
78 2024-25 European season preview
79 Alex Morgan farewell
WORLD SERVICE
82 USA & Canada 2024 Leagues Cup
84 Egypt Egyptian Premier League review
86 Oceania 2026 World Cup qualifiers
88 Papua New Guinea Coaching upheaval ahead of WC qualifiers