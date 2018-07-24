Take a look at the biggest clubs in Europe and their brand new kits in this piece.

2018/19 New Kit Overview

What kits will Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint Germain wear next season? In this piece Sam Tremlett takes a look at what the biggest clubs in Europe will wear next year in their respective leagues, cups and European competitions.

La Liga –

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid stick to their usual red and white kit for their home version but their away kit features a light blue design with red accents.

Barcelona

Barcelona have gone for a classic red and blue look in their home kit. Coupled with that is a bright green away kit.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have stuck to classic white and blacks colour-ways in their home and away kits.

Ligue 1 –

Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint Germain’s kit is designed by Nike and they have stuck with their usual blue and red in the home kit. The away kit is believed to be white and gold which has been leaked by footyheadlines.com.

AS Monaco

Nike have also designed PSG rival, AS Monaco’s kit too. The home version is red and white as you would expect, but the away version is green and gold.

