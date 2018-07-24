2018/19 New Kit Overview

Take a look at the biggest clubs in Europe and their brand new kits in this piece.

What kits will Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint Germain wear next season? In this piece Sam Tremlett takes a look at what the biggest clubs in Europe will wear next year in their respective leagues, cups and European competitions.

La Liga – 

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid stick to their usual red and white kit for their home version but their away kit features a light blue design with red accents.

Atletico Madrid’s home kit

Barcelona

Barcelona have gone for a classic red and blue look in their home kit. Coupled with that is a bright green away kit.

Barcelona’s home kit

Barcelona’s away kit

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have stuck to classic white and blacks colour-ways in their home and away kits.

Real Madrid’s home kit

Real Madrid’s away kit

Ligue 1 – 

Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint Germain’s kit is designed by Nike and they have stuck with their usual blue and red in the home kit. The away kit is believed to be white and gold which has been leaked by footyheadlines.com.

Paris Saint Germain’s home kit

Paris Saint Germain’s away kit has been leaked by footy headlines.com

AS Monaco

Nike have also designed PSG rival, AS Monaco’s kit too. The home version is red and white as you would expect, but the away version is green and gold.

Monaco’s home kit

Monaco’s away kit

Serie A – 

Juventus

Juventus have celebrated the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo by introducing two new kits for the new season. The home version is classic black and white, whereas the away version looks almost like a Real Madrid kit. (The away kit was leaked by footyheadlines.com)

Juventus home kit

Juventus away kit

Napoli

Napoli have gone for a garish blue kit colour way in their home kit. There is also an outline of a big cat on it too. Their away kit is yet to be announced.

Napoli’s home kit

AS Roma

Roma have stuck to their red colour way in their home kit and have gone for a grey colour way in their second strip. (Obviously Radja Nainggolan is no longer with the club after his move to Inter).

Roma home kit

Roma away kit

Internazionale

Inter’s home kit as the same as usual whereas the away version features a diamond design on a slightly off white base with blue accents.

Inter’s home kit

Inter away kit

Bundesliga – 

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Adidas have gone for a red base colour with a geometric stripe graphic which was the base for the away German national kit. The away kit is a mild green with navy accents.

Bayern Munich home kit

Bayern Munich away kit

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund’s home kit needs little description, whereas their away version has an interesting yellow and black effect.

Borussia Dortmund home kit

Borussia Dortmund’s away kit

Which kit is your favourite?

