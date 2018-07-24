Take a look at the biggest clubs in Europe and their brand new kits in this piece.
2018/19 New Kit Overview
What kits will Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint Germain wear next season? In this piece Sam Tremlett takes a look at what the biggest clubs in Europe will wear next year in their respective leagues, cups and European competitions.
La Liga –
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid stick to their usual red and white kit for their home version but their away kit features a light blue design with red accents.
Barcelona
Barcelona have gone for a classic red and blue look in their home kit. Coupled with that is a bright green away kit.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid have stuck to classic white and blacks colour-ways in their home and away kits.
Ligue 1 –
Paris Saint Germain
Paris Saint Germain’s kit is designed by Nike and they have stuck with their usual blue and red in the home kit. The away kit is believed to be white and gold which has been leaked by footyheadlines.com.
AS Monaco
Nike have also designed PSG rival, AS Monaco’s kit too. The home version is red and white as you would expect, but the away version is green and gold.
Serie A –
Juventus
Juventus have celebrated the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo by introducing two new kits for the new season. The home version is classic black and white, whereas the away version looks almost like a Real Madrid kit. (The away kit was leaked by footyheadlines.com)
Napoli
Napoli have gone for a garish blue kit colour way in their home kit. There is also an outline of a big cat on it too. Their away kit is yet to be announced.
AS Roma
Roma have stuck to their red colour way in their home kit and have gone for a grey colour way in their second strip. (Obviously Radja Nainggolan is no longer with the club after his move to Inter).
Internazionale
Inter’s home kit as the same as usual whereas the away version features a diamond design on a slightly off white base with blue accents.
Bundesliga –
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich and Adidas have gone for a red base colour with a geometric stripe graphic which was the base for the away German national kit. The away kit is a mild green with navy accents.
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund’s home kit needs little description, whereas their away version has an interesting yellow and black effect.
Which kit is your favourite?
