Aguero drops Chelsea hint

We could still be in for an all-English final as Fulham and Liverpool are into the semi-finals – Outright betting here.

Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero has conceded that he would relish the opportunity to join Chelsea.

The Argentine forward, who has been with Atletico since he was 18, is now ready to quit the Spanish club, and Chelsea appear to be his favoured destination.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is expected to spend big again this summer and a substantial part of Carlo Ancelotti’s outlay could be spent on Aguero.

“Chelsea are a great club. They have become one of the most feared in Europe over recent years,” he told the Daily Express.

“I look at players like Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard and they have been, and still are, the best players in their positions in the world.

“I could really learn from players like that, there is no doubt.”

Aguero, who will represent Argentina at the World Cup finals this summer and is Diego Maradona’s son-in-law, insists he would have no problems living in England.

“London would be a really amazing city to live in as well, myself and my wife could be really happy there,” he said.

“Carlos Tevez is doing really well at Manchester City but, for me, it is about joining a club who are ready to challenge for honours. City are not ready yet.”

Inter are also thought to be very keen on the 21-year-old, but Aguero insists England is the place to be.

“Inter are a great club, but it is agreed that, over the last five years, the Premier League has been the strongest,” he concluded.

We could still be in for an all-English final as Fulham and Liverpool are into the semi-finals – Outright betting here.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the last news and articles from World Soccer. Subscribe to World Soccer today and take advantage of our all 50th anniversary offer, saving up to 50%!