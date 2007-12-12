Ancelotti keen to see off threat of Mourinho

Rangers face a crunch match at Ibrox against Lyon, with a draw (or better) good enough to see them join fellow scots Celtic in the next round!

Carlo Ancelotti claims that he has been given extra incentive to retain his position as Milan coach by the ongoing speculation that former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is being lined up to replace him.

“If Mourinho wants to become coach, it will give me great stimulation,” he said on the eve of Milan’s Club World Cup semi-final with Japan’s Urawa Reds here. “I have been doing my job the best I can. I want to go on this way.”

But the Ancelotti, who has led Milan for six years, added: “At the moment, I am focused only on the tournament.”

On Tuesday, British newspapers suggested Mourinho’s decision not to apply for the position of England manager was an attempt to elicit offers from European clubs and in particular Milan.

The Portuguese coach stepped down from the Premier League side following a fall-out with Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Serie-A leaders and Milan’s city rivals Inter earlier denied reports that president Massimo Moratti had contacted Mourinho over replacing Roberto Mancini.

