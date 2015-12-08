At the 22nd time of asking, a Barcelona player wins Spanish player of the month award

Nine other clubs represented, but strangely, none from Barcelona.

The La Liga has named Neymar its player of the month for November.

Astonishingly, this is the first time a Barcelona player has won Spanish League’s player of the month award.

Diego Costa was the first player to win the award when with Atletico Madrid. Since then nine different clubs have been represented in the list of winners but improbably Barcelona are not among them.

Last season Barcelona won the league title on the way to a treble, yet, bizarrely, not a single player from the team won the personal accolade. Barca’s front three of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Leo Messi scored 81 league goals between them yet neither won the monthly award.

The La Liga Player of the Month Award is now in it’s third season, having been given out every month since the beginning of the 2013/14 season.

Neymar is currently the leading scorer in the Spanish First Division with 14 goals.

Previous winners

September 2013 Brazil Diego Costa Atlético Madrid

October 2013 Spain Koke Atlético Madrid

November 2013 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

December 2013 Mexico Carlos Vela Real Sociedad

January 2014 Croatia Ivan Rakitić Sevilla

February 2014 Brazil Rafinha Celta de Vigo

March 2014 Costa Rica Keylor Navas Levante

April 2014 Uruguay Diego Godín Atlético Madrid

May 2014 Uruguay Diego Godín Atlético Madrid

September 2014 Spain Nolito Celta de Vigo

October 2014 France Karim Benzema Real Madrid

November 2014 Mexico Carlos Vela Real Sociedad

December 2014 Argentina Luciano Vietto Villarreal

January 2015 France Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid

February 2015 Spain Alberto Bueno Rayo Vallecano

March 2015 Spain Vitolo Sevilla

April 2015 France Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid

May 2015 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid

September 2015 Spain Nolito Celta de Vigo

October 2015 Spain Borja Bastón Eibar

November 2015 Brazil Neymar Barcelona