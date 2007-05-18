Aulas becomes new G-14 chief

Help us with a Sport and Betting Survey and win a £50 Free Bet! Click here to take part now.

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has been named as the new president of G14.

Aulas replaces David Dein in charge of the group of Europe’s elite clubs after the former Arsenal director quit his position at Emirates Stadium.

Aulas has pledged to extend expand the number of clubs in the G14 from 18 up to as many as 40, with clubs from across Europe expected to come on board.

“We looked at the principle of expanding the G14 and I was only prepared to become the new president if everyone was in agreement,” Aulas said.

“The principle was accepted unanimously and it will be discussed by a management committee in the coming weeks and months.

“We looked at the G14 and want it to expand geographically and be strengthened by other clubs.”

G14 general manager Thomas Kurth added: “We need to work on the details. There is no exact figure but we are thinking of at least 10 more clubs, if not 12 or 14 or 16.”

Aulas is looking forward to working with new Uefa president Michel Platini

“Michel Platini is an intelligent guy and he has shown his attributes by getting where he has in Uefa,” Aulas said.

“We need to represent the interest of clubs and we need joint discussions with various bodies. I am well placed to work with him.”

