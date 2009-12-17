Barcelona to ‘fight’ for Fabregas

So, we now know the final 16 teams that have made the knock-out stage. Draw to take place 18th Dec – BestPrice outright betting here.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Barcelona will attempt to sign Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas next summer.

The Spain international began his career at Barcelona before joining Arsenal as a 16-year-old and he has regularly been linked with a return to Camp Nou.

Though Fabregas has insisted he is committed to the Gunners, Laporta has previously identified the midfielder as a ‘special case’.

Laporta has again outlined his determination to sign the Arsenal captain next summer amid suggestions Barca will offer £40million for the 22-year-old.

“Cesc Fabregas is desired by us for many reasons,” Laporta is quoted by The Sun. “Barcelona have decided to fight for the kid for next season.

“The money? This will be decided at the end of March to prepare for a deal.

“Cesc is such a big player. Our intention is to convince the Londoners about the sale.

“It won’t be easy, but we have good relations with the Gunners.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is unsure how long Fabregas will be sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury against Burnley.

Fabregas opened the scoring in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw before being replaced and will miss Saturday’s game against Hull City.

Wenger said: “He is injured, but for how long I don’t know. It is a hamstring. He will not play on Saturday.”

