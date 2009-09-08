Beckham to return to Europe

Phase one is complete for Scotland but can George Burley’s men end Holland’s 100% record on Wednesday? Get all the latest odds here.

David Beckham has confirmed he will return to play in Europe when the 2009 MLS season finishes.

The LA Galaxy midfielder has been infomed by England coach Fabio Capello that he must be playing in a competitive European league if he wishes to realise his dream of representing England at a fourth successive World Cup finals.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Milan earlier this year before eventually returning to the Galaxy midway through the 2009 campaign.

Beckham has revealed he has plans to return to Europe, although he fully expects to be back in MLS following next summer’s finals.

“I have got plans,” said Beckham. “I will finish the MLS season. After that, everybody knows that I’ll be coming back to play somewhere.

“LA Galaxy know that. If it upsets a few people, I can’t do anything about it.

“I keep saying how much I enjoy playing over there and how committed I am to the Galaxy, I think I will be back there after the World Cup.

“But there is a possibility that the contract might break in the autumn and I do have options.

“Milan have made me aware that they want me to go back there and I’m more than happy with that.”

Phase one is complete for Scotland but can George Burley’s men end Holland’s 100% record on Wednesday? Get all the latest odds here.

For more fascinating features, subscribe and save 30% and use the below link?