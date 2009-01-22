Bendtner turns down Hoffenheim

Cambridge, who sit just inside the play-off places in the Blue Sq Premier, will be hoping for maximum points when they travel to Wrexham this Thursday.

Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has turned down the chance to join German side Hoffenheim, according to his agent and father Thomas Bendtner.

Hoffenheim manager Ralf Rangnick admitted that he had held talks with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger but refused to name the players concerned.

However Thomas Bendtner has confirmed the Bundesliga leaders’ interest in his son.

“Hoffenheim have shown an interest. I know that,” Thomas Bendtner told the German media.

“There are several clubs that call during the period when the transfer window is open.

“It’s always like that and we are glad that there is interest for Nicklas, but a transfer is not going to happen at this stage. Nicklas will stay at Arsenal.”

Rangnick requires a new striker after the recent news that two of his star forwards are set to spend long periods on the sidelines.

Striker Vedad Ibisevic has now been ruled out for the season with cruciate ligament damage, while fellow forward Chinedu Obasi will also be missing for a period with a persistent thigh injury.

