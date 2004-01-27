Benfica retire 29 shirt in honour of Feher

Benfica president Filipe Vieira has announced that the club are to retire their number 29 shirt in honour of Miklos Feher following his tragic death on the pitch on Sunday.

“Benfica has lost a great player, but more importantly, a great man,” said Vieira at a Lisbon funeral home yesterday.

Thousands of fans, players and mourners gathered to show their respects for the Hungarian striker and Benfica captain Helder was due to make a speech but in the end was too emotional to do so.

Benfica have postponed their match-up with Academica due to be played this Sunday as the entire squad is set to fly out to Hungary for Feher’s funeral.