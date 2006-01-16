Bent close to Charlton switch

Charlton Athletic are set to sign Everton’s Marcus Bent for an initial £2m fee which could rise to £2.5m.

Adddicks boss Alan Curbishley moved for the striker after agreeing to sell Jason Euell to Birmingham.

Everton chief executive Keith Wyness told the club’s website: “The two clubs have been speaking over the weekend and have agreed a fee.

“Marcus has been given permission to go to London to discuss personal terms.”

Bent has not been an Everton regular this season and the Hammersmith-born star is keen to return to London.

