Bent close to Charlton switch

Charlton Athletic are set to sign Everton’s Marcus Bent for an initial £2m fee which could rise to £2.5m.
Adddicks boss Alan Curbishley moved for the striker after agreeing to sell Jason Euell to Birmingham.
Everton chief executive Keith Wyness told the club’s website: “The two clubs have been speaking over the weekend and have agreed a fee.
“Marcus has been given permission to go to London to discuss personal terms.”
Bent has not been an Everton regular this season and the Hammersmith-born star is keen to return to London.
