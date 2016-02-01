Berlusconi refuses to give Mihajlovic vote of confidence

Milan owner says he has not spoken to any other candidates about replacing Milhajlovic.

Despite guiding Milan to 3-0 derby success over city rivals Inter on Sunday night, Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic’s position remains far from secure, according to club president Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi witnessed Mihajlovic’s men record their first derby win in two years, as they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games.

However, despite the improved form, Milan remian sixth in the Serie A standings, five points behind Inter and six behind Fiorentina who currently occupy the coveted third Champions League spot.

“The teams deserve the compliments that the coach gave them,” Berlusconi stated. “If Mihajlovic is the Milan coach, then that is because the club believe that he is doing well.

“If you are asking about whether or not he will be here next season, it is too early to talk about that frankly. I haven’t heard anything about the [Marcello] Lippi talk and the same goes for [Antonio] Conte.

“There is absolutely nothing in place in anticipation of next season. It all depends on how Milan perform between now and May. Mihajlovic’s future depends on the results he achieves, like coaches of all teams.”

Berlusconi also sounded a warning to the potential buyer of Milan, Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol, who has been in negotiations to buy the club. The 79-year-old revealed that if Taechaubol does not proceed with the sale, there are a number of alternative investors who would be interested in securing a stake in the club.

“I would prefer to have negotiations completed by now, that much is clear,” he said. “With him [Mr Bee] we have a new deadline coming up soon. There was a crisis on the Chinese market which impacted things.

“We want to be sure that Milan are equipped to be a major player in Italy and in Europe once again and that is why we are also negotiating with others.”