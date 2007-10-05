Blatter will open talks with G14 if it drops court cases

Are you a football fan? Answer a few footy questions and be in the running for a £50 Free Bet. Click here!

FIFA president Sepp Blatter is ready to welcome G14,into football’s “family” after its expansion but only if it drops its court actions against the sport’s governing body.

Last month, the group, which represents many of Europe’s leading clubs, said it would expand to around 50 by the end of the year in a move it hoped would help to resolve differences with foootball’s governing bodies.

“This matter is now in the hands of UEFA but the enlargement is the correct move,” Blatter told reporters.

Until now, both FIFA and UEFA have failed to recognise or engage with the G14, saying the lobby group was elitist and did not represent the majority of clubs in Europe.

The two sides are in dispute over issues such as the release of players for international duty and the international calendar which has resulted in at least two court cases, one of which is pending at the European Court of Justice.

“If the enlargement is correct and the G14 behaves as a member of a family should behave, then of course we are ready to welcome them into the football family. But only if they drop their court cases against us,” Blatter added.

“If they want to take a new approach, then they must take the next step and drop these cases against us.”

UEFA sources have indicated that it would consider offering the expanded version of G14 the job of running the organisation’s club forum which UEFA uses to measure the views of its clubs.

