Brimingham decline Kallon option

Birmingham manager Steve Bruce has turned down the opportunity to sign striker Mohammed Kallon.

The former Inter striker has been training with the Blues for the past 10 days after becoming a free agent when Monaco paid up his contract.

He did get on the scoresheet in a friendly against Kidderminster but Birmingham decided not to pursue his signature.

Bruce said: “Our information was it would have been very difficult to get a work permit so he’s gone elsewhere.”

