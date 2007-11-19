Bruce leaves Birmingham to join Wigan

It’s the final round of games this Wednesday to see which teams will qualify for Euro 2008. Click for the full coupon, including England v Croatia.

Steve Bruce has left Birmingham City to become Wigan boss for the second time.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan has confirmed the appointment, with Birmingham City expected to release a statement later today.

Wigan will pay £3m in compensation to Birmingham and Bruce will reportedly earn a £2m annual salary with his new club.

“There’s a clause and we have to honour that,” said Whelan. “We’ve agreed that with Birmingham. To get a manager of Steve’s quality I think is a bargain.”

Wigan have appointed Bruce to succeed Chris Hutchings, who was sacked at the start of November after just 12 games in charge.

Bruce was on the verge of signing a new contract with Birmingham but talks broke down when the club became the subject of a takeover bid by Hong Kong businessman Carson Yeung.

