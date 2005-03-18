Champions League draw

Milan were paired with Internazionale in today’s draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, while elsewhere there will be a repeat of the 1985 final between Liverpool and Juventus.

Milan, the 2003 winners, are targeting their seventh success in Europe’s most prestigious club competition. Their opponents Inter were the last team to qualify for the last eight having eliminated holders FC Porto on Tuesday.

Liverpool and Juventus will meet for the first time since the 1985 final in Brussels, won by the Italians but overshadowed by the death of 39 fans.

In the other two ties, the French league leaders will play their PSV Eindhoven. Chelsea, the Premier League leaders will meet four-time winner Bayern Munich for a place in the last four.

The draw was also made for the semi-finals, with teams learning who their potential opponents will be should they reach the last four.

Champions League quarter-finals draw:

Liverpool v Juventus

Milan v Internazionale

Lyon v PSV Eindhoven

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

The first legs will take place on 5/6 April with the returns a week later.

Semi-finals draw:

Chelsea /Bayern Munich v Liverpool /Juventus

Milan/Inter v Lyon/PSV Eindhoven

The first legs will take place on 26/27 April with the returns a week later.