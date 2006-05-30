Chelsea sign Kalou

Salomon Kalou has joined English champions Chelsea from Feyenoord on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old, the younger brother of Ivory Coast captain Bonaventure, passed a medical and has agreed personal terms.

“I could never have dreamed that I could have gone to such a big club,” Kalou told the Feyenoord website.

“I am delighted I can tell my children and grandchildren that I played for clubs like Chelsea and Feyenoord.

“Chelsea are on their way to becoming a monument in the game and I would love to be part of it. I talked with coach Jose Mourinho, in French, and he persuaded me.”

Kalou recently had his application for Dutch citizenship turned down and he wants to play for Ivory Coast after the World Cup finals.

Kalou becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the summer following the arrival a fortnight ago of Michael Ballack from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are also expected to sign Ukraine striker Andrii Shevchenko who announced last week he was leaving Milan.