Philip Cocu has been given a two-match ban after being sent off during Holland’s World Cup qualifier win over Andorra earlier this month.

Cocu was shown the red card in the 38th minute of the 4-0 Group One win for elbowing an opponent.

The midfielder will miss the Holland’s last two qualifiers against the Czech Republic in Prague on October 8 and at home to Macedonia four days later. A draw against the Czech Republic will ensure qualification for next year’s finals.