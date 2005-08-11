Cole to appeal against tapping up fine

Arsenal’s Ashley Cole is to take his “tapping-up” case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after losing an appeal over the affair.

The England international was fined for holding illegal talks with Chelsea, but although his fine was reduced from£100,000 to £75,000 at a Premier League appeal, he intends to continue fighting his case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, based in Lausanne, was created in the 1980s to deal with legal disputes in the sporting world.

Cole’s solicitor Graham Shear stated: “An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is very likely.”

Shear continued: “Whilst the decision to reduce Ashley Cole’s fine was encouraging, we were very surprised with the result.

“The appeal commission seemed receptive and sympathetic to our arguments on restraint of trade.”

“I will await the commission’s reasons, which are due next week, and will then discuss the situation further with Ashley.”

Since the original guilty verdict was handed down in June, Cole has signed a new contract with Arsenal, ending speculation regarding his future.