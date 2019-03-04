Conmebol President Alejandro Dominguez rejected the proposal put forward by US Soccer.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Conmebol Reject US Soccer Offer To Stage Copa America In The USA

Conmebol, the South American Confederation have rejected an offer from US Soccer to stage a Copa America next year in the United States.

This may be a political decision. Argentina have expressed an interest in hosting the competition – an extra one borne out of the switch from odd to even years. Brazil has a Copa this year. Ecuador, presumably, will take 2024. And in the transition a chance has arisen to have one next year as well.

It is easy to understand why Argentina would be tempted. The bulk of the infra-structure is in place after the 2011 Copa. And 2020 would be a welcome opportunity for an image boost.

The campaign to win the 2030 World Cup was blown off course by the events surrounding last year’s final of the Copa Libertadores. The plan is to celebrate the centenary of the World Cup by taking it back to Uruguay. But, with only one city of note, Uruguay cannot even dream of doing it alone. Paraguay are involved, Chile are knocking at the door and Bolivia want in. But however many countries share the tournament, the bulk of the games would be in Argentina. So the fact that the Libertadores final had to be moved to Madrid is significant. Argentina proved unable to organise a match between its two biggest clubs. Hosting a successful Copa in 2020 would help to wipe the slate clean.

There may also be a financial explanation for Conmebol’s rejection of the offer from the north. The ‘no’ may not be final. It could be a negotiating position. Because the Centenary Copa America held in the USA in 2016 was widely viewed as a success. Results on the field, though, clearly showed the superiority of the South Americans over their rivals from the Concacaf region – which would strengthen the hand of the former at the negotiating table. Because it is clear that Conmebol continue to look northwards in expectation of securing a slice of the growing US football market.

This is obvious from a decision announced by Conmebol towards the end of last week. They have given their blessing for a game in the Ecuadorian league to be played in the USA. The plan is for Barcelona of Guayaquil to face Deportivo Cuenca in New Jersey on April 14th, in the ninth round of Ecuador’s first division.