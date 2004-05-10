Davids may return to Italy

Barcelona may face stiff competition from Roma and Internazionale when they try to secure a permanent deal for Edgar Davids.

The Dutch midfielder has been an impressive performer at the Nou Camp since his loan move to Barcelona in January andthe Catalan club are keen to make the move a permanent one.

However, competition for his signature is expected to come from Roma and Internazionale both of whom are keen to sign the tenacious midfielder.

Davids has admitted he is happy at Barcelona but refuses to rule out the possbility of a return to Italy.

“I’ve never thought to come back to Italy, but there are still possibilities,” said Davids.

“Me and my agent, we are evaluating the Barcelona proposal. We will give an answer next week,” added Davids.

“Here, I’m really happy.”

Reports in Italy suggest that Davids is looking for a three-year contract, rather than the two-year deal offered by Barcelona.