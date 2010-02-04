Deco to quit Portugal

Tottenham are 3rd favourites for the FA Cup after overcoming Leeds – see the best FA Cup odds here

Chelsea midfielder Deco has announced his decision to retire from international football after the 2010 World Cup.

The Brazilian-born playmaker has been a regular for Portugal since being granted citizenship in 2002.

“I will close my cycle after the World Cup,” he told Radio Globo.

“Because of my age and because it is tiring, I will say goodbye to the national team after the World Cup.”

The 32-year-old midfielder has 71 international caps to his name and helped Portugal reach the final of Euro 2004 and the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Deco, who indicated he plans to return to Brazil at the end of the 2010-11 season, has vowed to help Chelsea win the Premier League.

“The title for Chelsea will be my professional fulfilment,” he added.

