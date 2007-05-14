Deschamps staying – Juventus

Help us with a Sport and Betting Survey and win a £50 Free Bet! Click here to take part now.

Juventus chairman Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has confirmed coach Didier Deschamps will remain at the club next season.

There has been speculation about the Frenchman returning to France to coach Lyon, but Gigli has dismised the reports.

“We have no doubts and I hope we can continue to confirm we have no doubts about Didier’s position next season,” he told Sky Italia.

“This is our will. He has faced a lot of pressure from the media.”

Deschamps was keen to stress that he is staying.

“My aim is to make sure Juve get promoted to Serie A,” he said. “Then we will hold discussions and decide on our future plans.

“I’ve been assured [about the job] – I’ve nothing to add.

“There are many questions marks, but we are leaving it until we return to Serie A.”

