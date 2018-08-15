In this piece we take a look at the Designated Players rule and who the current ones are in the league.

Who Are The Designated Players In The MLS?

In Major League Soccer, there is a rule known as the Designated Player rule which has seen some incredible talent move to the United States or Canada to play football. But what is it and who are the current Designated Players (DP’s) playing for?

Nicknamed the Beckham rule, the designated player rule was introduced after the 2007 season. The rule allows each MLS team to sign up to three players that would be considered outside the teams salary cap. This allows MLS teams to compete for international stars services.

David Beckham was the first player signed under this rule.

Below we have collated all the current DP’s as well as looking at notable past DP’s.

Atlanta United

Current DP’s: Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco

Chicago Fire

Current DP’s: Nemanja Nikolic, Bastian Schweinsteiger

Notable past DP: Freddie Ljungberg

Colorado Rapids

Current DP’s: Shkelzen Gashi, Tim Howard

Notable past DP’s: Kevin Doyle, Gabriel Torres, Jermaine Jones

Columbus Crew

Current DP’s: Federico Higuain, Pedro Santos, Milton Valenzuela

Notable past DP: Jonathan Mensah

D.C. United

Current DP’s: Paul Arriola, Wayne Rooney

FC Dallas

Current DP’s: Carlos Gruezo, Cristian Colman, Santiago Mosquera

Notable past DP: Denilson

Houston Dynamo

Current DP’s: Alberth Elis, Tomas Martinez

Notable past DP: DaMarcus Beasley

Los Angeles FC

Current DP’s: Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi, Andre Horta

LA Galaxy

Current DP’s: Giovani Dos Santos, Romain Allessandrini, Jonathan Dos Santos

Notable past DP’s: David Beckham, London Donavan, Juan Pablo Angel, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard

Minnesota United FC

Current DP’s: Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez

Montreal Impact

Current DP’s: Ignacio Platto, Saphir Taider

Notable past DP: Didier Drogba

New England Revolution

Current DP’s: Claude Dielna

Notable past DP: Jermaine Jones

New York City FC

Current DP’s: David Villa, Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina

Notable past DP’s: Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo

New York Red Bulls

Current DP’s: Bradley Wright-Phillips

Notable past DP’s: Juan Pablo Angel, Thierry Henry, Rafael Marquez, Tim Cahill

Orlando City SC

Current DP’s: Dom Dwyer, Sacha Kljestan, Josue Colman

Notable past DP: Kaka

Philadelphia Union

Current DP’s: Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal

Notable past DP’s: Kleberson, Freddy Adu

Portland Timbers

Current DP’s: Diego Valeri, Sebastian Blanco

Real Salt Lake

Current DP’s: Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino

San Jose Earthquakes

Current DP’s: Chris Wondolowski, Valeri, Qazaishvili

Seattle Sounders FC

Current DP’s: Clint Dempsey, Osvaldo Alonso, Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz

Notable past DP’s: Freddie Ljungberg, Obafemi Martins

Sporting Kansas City

Current DP’s: Roger Espinoza, Yohan Croizet, Felipe Gutierrez

Toronto FC

Current DP’s Michael Bradley, Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore

Notable past DP’s: Torsten Frings, Gilberto, Jermain Defoe

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Current DP’s: Brek Shea, Kendall Watson

Notable past DP: Kenny Miller

