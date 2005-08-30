Di Vaio to remain at Valencia

Valencia have confirmed they are keen to retain Marco Di Vaio, contrary to reports that the Italian striker was set for a return to Serie A.

The Italian international had been linked with a possible move away from Valencia after attracting interest from Internazionale.

However, the former Parma forward insists he is happy to stay at Valencia.

“I want to triumph in Valencia and I want to fight for a place in the team,” said Di Vaio.

Di Vaio was not involved in Valencia’s 1-0 win over Real Betis at the weekend.