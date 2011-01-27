Diouf considers Kayserispor bid

Japan and Australia will battle it out for the Asian Cup on Saturday – see the best match betting here…

Turkish side Kayserispor have made a £3 million bid to sign Blackburn Rovers striker El Hadji Diouf.

Diouf has been told he can leave Ewood Park by new manager Steve Kean but the agent of the Senegal international says his client would prefer to stay in England.

“Konyaspor have made a bid to Blackburn for El Hadji,” Diouf’s representative Willie McKay told the Daily Mali. “There has been a lot of interest in El Hadji in England and across Europe as Blackburn have indicated they would be willing to let him move on for a minimal fee.

“El Hadji’s first preference would be to stay in England, but he is seriously considering the offer from Konyaspor.

“El Hadji would be a top signing for someone in this transfer window as he has played at the highest level for club and country and he is player who not only scores goals, but creates a lot of goals as well.”

