Distin joins Portsmouth

Portsmouth have signed Sylvain Distin on a free transfer.

The French defender opted to loeave Manchester City when his contract expired at the end of the season, and he has nowjoined Pompey on a three-year deal.

City were keen to keep the player at Eastlands but Distin was looking for a fresh challenge.

“Harry Redknapp was a big influence,” said Distin. “I like the way his teams play and this is definitely a club on the way up.

“I was five years at Manchester City and made a lot of friends there. It was a tough decision but it was my decision and I am happy to stick by it.

“You have got to have ambition and for me that means trying to push for Europe. Portsmouth are capable of doing that, more than capable, and that’s why I am here.

“When you are on a free transfer you are going to get a lot of offers but this is the one I wanted to take.”

