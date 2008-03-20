Domenech names 39-man squad

Weekend Premier League

France coach Raymond Domenech has named a 39-man squad for the forthcoming friendlies against England and Mali.

France will play England at the Stade de France on Wednesday and a B team will take on Mali at the Stade Charlety in Paris on Tuesday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gregory Coupet (Lyon), Sebastien Frey (Fiorentina), Mickael Landreau (Paris St Germain), Steve Mandanda (Marseille).

Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Jean-Alain Boumsong (Lyon), Francois Clerc (Lyon), Sebastien Squillaci (Lyon), Gael Clichy (Arsenal), William Gallas (Arsenal), Bakary Sagna (Arsenal), Julien Escude (Sevilla), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Gael Givet (Olympique Marseille), Philippe Mexes (Roma), Mathieu Delpierre (VfB Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Lille), Lilian Thuram (Barcelona).

Midfielders: Alou Diarra (Bordeaux), Lassana Diarra (Portsmouth), Mathieu Flamini (Arsenal), Claude Makelele (Chelsea), Samir Nasri (Marseille), Jerome Rothen (Paris St Germain), Jeremy Toulalan (Lyon), Patrick Vieira (Inter), Mathieu Bodmer (Lyon), Rio Mavuba (Lille).

Forwards: Nicolas Anelka (Chelsea), Hatem Ben Arfa (Lyon), Karim Benzema (Lyon), Sidney Govou (Lyon), Jimmy Briand (Rennes), Djibril Cisse (Marseille), Thierry Henry (Barcelona), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Louis Saha (Manchester United), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich).

