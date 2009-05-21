Dzeko confirms Chelsea interest

After nine months of action we’re down to the last round of Premier League matches this Sunday.

Wolfsburg striker Edin Dzeko has claimed Chelsea have spoken to his agent over a possible move.

Bosnian Dzeko, who has netted 25 Bundesliga goals this season, has suggested Chelsea have enquired about his services, although he would prefer a move to Serie A.

“I know Chelsea want me and they have already spoken to my agent,” said Dzeko in the Daily Mirror.

“But my dream is to play in Italy, with AC Milan or Juventus.”

The 23-year-old Dzeko is under contract at Wolfsburg until the summer of 2011.

