Essien given two-match ban

Michael Essien has been handed a two-match ban by UEFA after his dreadful tackle on Liverpool’s Dietmar Hamann.

The Ghanaian midfielder will miss both legs of Chelsea’s last-16 tie in the Champions League.

Essien was charged by UEFA with gross unsporting conduct after dangerous lunge at Hamann during Chelsea’s final group match against Liverpool earlier this month. Although the referee Herbert Fandel did not see the incident, UEFA decided to act after studying video evidence.

Essien subsequently apologised to Hamann after the Liverpool midfielder claimed the tackle was the worst he had experienced in football.

Subscribe to World Soccer – The essential football magazine