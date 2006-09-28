Eto’o faces lay off

Betting on Football? Claim £500+ in free bets – click here now.

Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’ocould be out for up to three months after sustaining a knee injury in Wednesday’s Champions League game against Werder Bremen.

The Cameroon limped off midway through the second half of the match in Germany, to be replaced by Argentinian Lionel Messa.

Last season’s top scorer in Spain will miss the Champions League clash with Chelsea on October 31 as well as the first of the season’s eagerly-anticipated showdowns with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu Stadium on October 22.

Betting on Football? Claim £500+ in free bets – click here now.