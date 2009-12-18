Everton sign Donovan

Simon Hopper thinks Cesc Fabregas’ injury has opened up a good betting opportunity when Arsenal host Hull this weekend – see his preview and the full betting here.

Landon Donovan has signed a short-term loan deal with Everton.

The USA international will now join the Toffees at the start of the January transfer window, staying until mid-March.

Everton officials have been in negotiations with the LA Galaxy, Donovan’s MLS club, since last week and the deal is now complete, subject to a successful work permit application.

“It’s all done now,” said Blues manager David Moyes at Friday’s press conference. “Landon will join us at the start of January,

“He will come in and add pace, he’s a good finisher and is captain of the USA national team so he has that experience.

“He is the first of two or three players I want to bring in in January.”

Donovan, 27, is his country’s leading international goalscorer and is also their most capped player with 120 appearances.

Regarded as his nation’s best ever player, he won the MLS Most Valuable player and goal of the season awards for the 2009 campaign, which finished last month.

