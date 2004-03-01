Fans call off race protest

Representatives of a Manchester United supporters’ group have decided to abandon their plans to stage a protest at the Cheltenham Festival.

United4Action’s move comes after Sir Alex Ferguson pleaded with fans to call off the protest against John Magnier scheduled for 18 March.

Sean Murphy, co-founder of United4Action, said: “We want fans to listen to Sir Alex’s request.

“But should Mr Magnier continue to disrupt our football club, we will fight on and we will never give in.”

“We have provisional plans to organise protests throughout the Flat and sales seasons in the UK and Ireland.”

Ferguson and Magnier are embroiled in a legal battle over the stud rights to Rock of Gibraltar. However, Ferguson has insisted his dispute with Magnier is a “private matter” and has urged fans to stay away from Cheltenham.