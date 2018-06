Lens have confirmed that Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Faye has joined Bolton on a season-long loan deal.

Faye, who impressed Bolton manager Sam Allardyce while training with the club in Thailand and Japan, spent last season on loan to Istres. The 27-year0old is currently awaiting a work permit from the Home Office

He joins his Senegal international team-mates Khalilou Fadiga and El Hadji Diouf at Bolton.