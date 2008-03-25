Ferdinand appointed England captain

Fabio Capello’s England face a tough trip to France on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports, and we’ve got all the best match odds. Click here for the latest match odds!

Fabio Capello has named Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand as England captain for Wednesday’s friendly with France in Paris.

Chelsea defender John Terry, skipper under Steve McClaren, had been expected to lead the side on Wednesday.

Steve Gerrard led England for manager Fabio Capello’s first game in charge against Switzerland last month.

Although he has named Ferdinand to lead the side against France, Capello said that this did not mean that the former West Ham and Leeds defender would be named captain throughout their forthcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Fabio Capello has confirmed that Rio Ferdinand will captain England against France in Paris,” said an FA statement.

“Capello has confirmed this continues his policy of rotating the captaincy between players in the friendly matches before confirming a permanent captain for the World Cup qualifying games.”

At the weekend previous skipper John Terry had said that he hoped to retain the captaincy under Capello.

“I certainly don’t expect to be captain but I ‘m very hopeful I am,” Terry told BBC Sport.

“I wish to continue to as England captain but I respect Mr Capello’s decision.”

